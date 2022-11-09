Lisk Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $112.07 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005308 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,982,252 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.