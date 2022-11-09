Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.26 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $59.55 or 0.00324148 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.26 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022821 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001209 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003679 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017964 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,570,444 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
