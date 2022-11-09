Litecoin Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,573,219 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
