Litecoin Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,573,219 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

