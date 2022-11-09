Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 20,814.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Booking by 1,777.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after buying an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,463.79.

BKNG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,860.18. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,801.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,933.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.