Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. 667,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,753,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

