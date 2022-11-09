Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of PNFP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,226. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

