Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,681,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $17,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after purchasing an additional 337,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.