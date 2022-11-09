Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. 192,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $265.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.