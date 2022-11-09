Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,139. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

