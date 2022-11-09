Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

