Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 122,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,112,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.