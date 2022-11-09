Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 198 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 446,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

