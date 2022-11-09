Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 397,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

