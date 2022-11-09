Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

RRC traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 46,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,569. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.