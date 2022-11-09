Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 971 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.43.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.1 %

About LHC Group

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

