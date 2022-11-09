LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading 0.6% Higher

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 30,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 54,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

LMP Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of LMP Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.21% of LMP Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

