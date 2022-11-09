Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,414.09% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGVN opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.45. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,205,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

