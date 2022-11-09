Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

