Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,855. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

