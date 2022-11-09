Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1040594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 49.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 2.6 %

Lyft Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.