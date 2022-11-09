Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

AMAT traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 78,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

