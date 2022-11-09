Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.17. 13,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average of $180.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

