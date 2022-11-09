Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,704. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

