Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 4,100 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

WRB remained flat at $74.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

