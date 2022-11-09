Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,577 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $149.42. 45,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

