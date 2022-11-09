Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.38. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $136.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

