Manulife Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,715. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 18.950001 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$318,373.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.63.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.