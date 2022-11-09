Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$2.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOZ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$312.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.51. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.40.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

About Marathon Gold

Get Rating

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

