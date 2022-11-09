Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

