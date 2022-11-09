Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 480.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.