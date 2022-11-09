Marinus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,963% compared to the average volume of 221 call options.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

MRNS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,139. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 259,963 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

