Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,233 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Marriott International

MAR stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

