Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Masimo traded as low as $110.65 and last traded at $115.32, with a volume of 9595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Get Masimo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Masimo by 125.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

