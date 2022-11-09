Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,805,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.