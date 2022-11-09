Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

MA opened at $325.75 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.51.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

