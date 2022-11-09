Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Match Group worth $47,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,503. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

