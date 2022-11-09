Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Materion

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Materion by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

