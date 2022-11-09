Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

