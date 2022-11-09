Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

