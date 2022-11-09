Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,728. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

