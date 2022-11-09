Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.89. 37,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.04 and a 200 day moving average of $285.83. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.