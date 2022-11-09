Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,955. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

