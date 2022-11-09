Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.85. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

