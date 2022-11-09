Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 8,733 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 12,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

