Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 6.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.56. 733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 566,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $238.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

