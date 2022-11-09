Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.