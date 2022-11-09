Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

MDT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. 149,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.