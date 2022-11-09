Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 36.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

