Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,306 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 279.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

NYSE DTM opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

