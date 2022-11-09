Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

